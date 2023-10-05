"Let's have a joint session": Aditya Thackeray's challenge met with silence from Eknath Shinde

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said no one was willing to discuss the deaths at Nanded Hospital, and the state government remained silent on the matter. Aaditya Thackeray shared his views during the India Today Conclave held at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai today, where he responded to various questions.

NDA leaders claim that the India alliance was established solely to oppose Prime Minister Modi. In response, Aaditya Thackeray stated, "This is clearly incorrect. The parties within the India alliance have different ideologies. Nevertheless, they all united and formed an alliance. In the India front, everyone's voice is heard. Decisions are not made by a single individual. In the NDA, all decisions are made by one person, and no one's voice is heard there," clarified Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray took a swipe at the BJP, stating, "Our Hindutva is completely different. We do not welcome rapists. Our Hindutva is 'pran jaaye, but vachan nahi jaaye' (one may lose life, but not one's word)." He continued, "When the Central government had forgotten the Ram Temple issue, we were the ones who raised it."

During the India Today Conclave, there were consecutive sessions with Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray. Aaditya Thackeray had challenged Eknath Shinde, saying, "Let's have a joint session where I sit alone, and as many as possible can join in his (referring to Eknath Shinde) favour." However, Eknath Shinde did not attend. When Aaditya Thackeray's session concluded, the anchor mentioned that Eknath Shinde couldn't make it because he had to suddenly travel to Delhi.

When asked about his mocking on social media about being a baby penguin, Thackeray said his penguins had got 50 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. “We got so many animals to the zoo. Today, at least 30000 people are visiting the zoo. See what has happened to the cheetahs (a pet project by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi),” he said.