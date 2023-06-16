Light rainfall brings relief to Pune residents

In the evening, certain areas of Pune experienced gentle rainfall, bringing a pleasant ambience to the city. Light showers were observed in various parts, including Deccan, Nal Stop, Mhatre Bridge, Erandwane, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road, Shivajinagar, Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Vishrantwadi, Hadapsar, Dhairi, and the Peth regions.

While the monsoon has arrived in the state, it has been slow to reach Konkan, resulting in inadequate rainfall. The prolonged absence of rain has left residents in Konkan and other regions surprised by the persistent heat. However, relief is on the horizon as the Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rainfall across India starting from June 23.

The onset of monsoon in Kerala was delayed this year, occurring on June 8. However, the intensity of rainfall has been below expectations, leaving farmers disheartened. The prolonged dry spell has hindered agricultural activities, with no sowing taking place in the state due to insufficient rain.

Agricultural meteorologists have advised farmers to wait for substantial rainfall before initiating the sowing process. In the coming 4-5 days, Kerala is anticipated to experience rain and thundershowers, bringing some relief. Looking ahead, the Meteorological Department has forecasted the monsoon's progress over central India and Maharashtra from June 23, providing hope for improved rainfall in the region.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy will not have any impact on rainfall patterns in Maharashtra. While some areas in Konkan can anticipate rainfall today, substantial or heavy rains may still be awaited.