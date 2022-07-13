Lightning kills young farmer; 15 women laborers slightly injured

A young farmer was killed and 15 women workers were slightly injured in a lightning strike at Mohgaon Devi in ​​the taluka on Wednesday at 8.15 am. Shubham Vijay Lende (26) Ra. Mohgaon Devi. The name of the deceased is Mohadi.

The district has received heavy rains in 24 hours and heavy rains have been recorded in 25 districts. Heavy rains have given impetus to farming. It had been raining in the area since last night. Shubham Lende's paddy sowing started on Wednesday morning. At that time, Vijahi was also very strict. Shubham was throwing panhya in the field. So the women were crying. At around 8.15 am, there was a sudden power outage. Shubham was seriously injured and fell unconscious. The women workers were injured.

Savita Sanjay Talamle (37), Ashwini Ambilkar (29), Neetu Jitendra Wankhade (30), Bhumeshwari Sandeep Sakharwade (27), Ravina Vinod Lande (18), Nanda Mohan Balbudhe (28), Janabai Dashrath Lande (50), Neela Vinod Lande (40), Kavita Kailas Deshmukh (35), Varsha Narendra Lande (27), Surekha Pramod Lande (34), Pustakala Amar Lande (60), Suman Waman Lande (60), Yamuna Moolchand Lande (65), Saku Manohar Lande (58) These are the names of injured women.

As soon as the incident was reported in the village, the villagers rushed to the spot. Shubham was rushed to Mohadi Rural Hospital. But doctors pronounced him dead. The injured workers are undergoing treatment at Mohadi Rural Hospital. The incident was reported to the revenue department. The incident was reported to Varathi police station. Shubham is unmarried and is survived by his father, mother, grandfather and a brother. The village is in mourning over the death of a young farmer on the day of Guru Purnima.