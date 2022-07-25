Liquor stock worth 45 lakhs seized in Kolhapur

A container smuggling Goa-made liquor, pretending to be a Kolhapur drug depot, was caught by the State Excise Department near the Gandhinagar fork on the national highway. In the operation, around 44 lakh 85 thousand worth of liquor including containers were seized. This action was taken late yesterday, Sunday night.

In this case, the driver Anil Bhausaheb Kadam (age 33, Jalna Road, Beed, Govrai, Dist. Beed) has been detained and a case has been registered against him under the Prohibition Act.

It is confidential that illegal smuggling of Goa-made liquor is done through containers from the Uchgaon area.

The information was received by Superintendent of State Excise Department Ravindra Awle and Deputy Superintendent Rajaram Khot. Accordingly, the Bharari team laid a trap on the national highway at Gandhinagar Phata. The team searched the container and interrogated it. The driver said the container contained drugs. On further inspection, the container was found to contain Goa-made liquor.

This action was carried out by Inspector Sambhaji Darge, Kagal Border Inspector Jagannath Patil, Second Inspector Bachan Patil, Sheetal Shinde, Assistant Inspector Anand Waghmare, Jawans Sachin Lode, Anil Dangat, Balaji Rahal Sakpal, Yogesh Shelar.