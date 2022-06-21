List of 20 MLA's who are in Gujarat with Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's displeasure has now been exposed after the Mahavikas Aghadi suffered a major blow in the Legislative Council results. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been unreachable since yesterday evening after the results were announced. It has come to light that some MLAs of Shiv Sena cannot get in touch with him.

Eknath Shinde is said to be at the Meridian Hotel in Surat. Gujarat Police has also set up security outside the hotel. Surat is known as the stronghold of the BJP. The Chief Minister ordered to convene a meeting of all the MLAs as soon as it was rumored that some MLAs from Shiv Sena including Eknath Shinde were out of touch.

Gujarat BJP president and MP C. R. It is being said that Patil has the responsibility to facilitate the Army and Congress MLAs in Maharashtra. Accordingly, MP Patil has booked VIP suits for four different hotels and resorts on Monday evening. Ten Shiv Sena MLAs left Mumbai for Surat at night. At midnight, Eknath Shinde left for Surat with some MLAs.

It was said that he was in Surat with the next 20 MLAs along with Eknath Shinde, here's the list of MLA's who are in Gujarat

1. MLA of Sillod and Minister of State Abdul Sattar

2. Sandipan Bhumare, MLA of Paithan and Minister of State

3. Aurangabad West MLA Sanjay Shirsat

4. Kannada MLA Uday Singh Rajput

5. MLA of Vaijapur Pvt. Ramesh Bornare

6. Alibag MLA Mahendra Dalvi

7. Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve

8. Mahad MLA Bharatsheth Gogavale

9. Atpadi MLA Anil Babar

10. Bhudargad MLA Prakash Abitkar

11. Patan MLA and Minister of State for Home Affairs Shambhuraj Desai

12. Sangolya MLA Shahaji Patil

13. Mahesh Shinde, MLA of Koregaon in Satara

14. Pachora MLA Kishor Appa Patil

15. Mehkar's MLA Sanjay Raimulkar

16. Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

17. Balaji Kinikar, MLA of Ambernath

18. Palghar MLA Srinivas Vanaga

19. Shantaram More, MLA of Bhiwandi Gramin

20. Vishwanath Bhoir, MLA of Kalyan West



Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are claiming to be unhappy with the establishment of power with the Congress and NCP. These MLAs have also said that if Shiv Sena goes with BJP, we will stay with you. Shiv Sena MLAs do not get development fund, this fund is given to the works of NCP leaders in the constituency. This time the MLAs are not even taken into confidence. When complaints are made to Uddhav Thackeray, he is not even noticed, such were the complaints of Shiv Sena MLAs. In all these circumstances, it is being said that Shiv Sena's candidate for Rajya Sabha fell.

