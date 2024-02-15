LMOTY 2024: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Affirms Industrialists' Commitment to Maharashtra's Development

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by NCP's Praful Patel and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, graced the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year awards ceremony held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai today. During the event, Vijay Darda posed two questions to Shinde, both of which he addressed with eloquence and precision.

During the event, Vijay Darda's first question pertained to health, addressing Chief Minister Shinde: "If you want for Maharashtra, when will you start taking care of your health?" In response, Shinde gracefully replied, "With your blessings, I will naturally prioritize my health."

When posed with the challenging second question by Vijay Darda, who highlighted the presence of prominent figures like Mukesh Ambani, Piramals, and Singhanias, and inquired about their focus on Maharashtra versus Gujarat, Chief Minister Shinde assured that these industrialists indeed prioritize Maharashtra. Shinde cited examples of ongoing investments in the state, such as Ambani's commitment to enhancing education infrastructure and heavy investments in Navi Mumbai by various entities including Singhanias and Ajay Piramal. Emphasizing Maharashtra's top-ranking status in infrastructure development, Shinde commended Darda for his efforts in fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.