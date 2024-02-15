LMOTY 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Asserts Maharashtra's Superiority over Gujarat in Industrial Sector

The prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 ceremony, recognizing exceptional individuals from various sectors in Maharashtra, unfolded today at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. Leading the discussion was Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Group's editorial board, and Atul Kulkarni, Editor, engaging in an in-depth conversation with BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Responding to queries about Gujarat's preference over Maharashtra in the industrial sector, Fadnavis dispelled any doubts, affirming Maharashtra's supremacy. He emphasized that Maharashtra, with its robust industrial base, skilled workforce, and conducive business environment, is committed to fostering a thriving industrial landscape. Fadnavis reassured that no industry meant for Maharashtra will be allowed to slip away to Gujarat.

Fadnavis's statement holds significance amidst recent controversies over industrial investments and the impending Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2024. It is poised to uplift the morale of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies while instilling confidence among the people of Maharashtra in the government's unwavering commitment to industrial growth.

The prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 ceremony showcased exceptional individuals from diverse sectors, highlighting their profound impact on Maharashtra and beyond. With eminent figures like Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani on the jury panel, the LMOTY awards honor those who have left an indelible mark on society. Through a meticulous selection process involving editorial meetings, public voting, and jury evaluation, LMOTY recognizes outstanding achievements, providing special recognition to individuals like Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, whose contributions have inspired millions.