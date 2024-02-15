LMOTY 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Rules Out Uddhav Thackeray's Return to BJP Alliance

The prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 ceremony, recognizing exceptional individuals from various sectors in Maharashtra, unfolded today at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. Leading the discussion was Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Group's editorial board, and Atul Kulkarni, Editor, engaging in an in-depth conversation with BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

When Dr. Vijay Darda asked, "Your friendship with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has deteriorated. Your old friendship with Uddhav Thackeray, is it going to be restored?" Responding to this question, Devendra Fadnavis stated, "There is no possibility of Uddhavji coming back with us. Because Uddhavji has closed the doors for us. If there are any differences of opinion on some issues, then those differences can be resolved and we can come together. But the situation here is different. Our hearts are hurt here,"

Devendra Fadnavis remarked on the aggressive criticism coming from Uddhav Thackeray's side, stating, "The way Uddhav Thackeray behaves, the way he criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the way he speaks at external levels, it hurts our sentiments. Where sentiments are hurt, there can be no alliance. If there are political differences, they can be resolved and we can come together. But where sentiments are hurt, coming together becomes difficult, and our hearts are hurt, that's for sure."

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury. In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, , whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.

