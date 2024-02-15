LMOTY 2024: Dr. Meraj Kadri Recognized with 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' Award for Mental Health Advocacy

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is bestowed annually upon individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions in various fields including politics, medicine, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR, public service, education, and administration. Recently, the nominations for this prestigious award were announced. Dr. Meraj Kadri is renowned for his dedication to helping young people overcome mental health was felicitated with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award. Providing treatment for mental illness remains a challenging endeavor, with many individuals unable to access the necessary care. Recognizing this, Dr. Kadri initiated the provision of treatment at nominal fees. Consequently, his 120 clinics are consistently inundated with patients seeking mental health support. Each month, his team works tirelessly to rehabilitate approximately 2500 patients.

Many of them face mental health issues due to academic failures, personal setbacks, and failures in employment or business, leading them to various psychological disorders. The prevalence of mobile phones among the youth is also contributing to the increase in mental health issues. Even after successful treatment, many individuals continue to face challenges in their daily lives. Even after completion of treatment, some patients are removed from their jobs. Dr. Kadri goes to their offices to tell their superiors that the person has been cured. He also actively works to remove the misunderstanding that the patients receiving treatment are given electric shock. Dr. Quadri actively works towards dispelling superstitions related to spirits and other unfounded fears, offering guidance and treatment to numerous individuals trapped in the abyss of addiction.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury. In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, , whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.