LMOTY 2024: Fadnavis Opens Up About Alliance with MNS - 'Raj Thackeray is Our Best Friend

The prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 ceremony, recognizing exceptional individuals from various sectors in Maharashtra, unfolded today at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. Leading the discussion was Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Group's editorial board, and Atul Kulkarni, Editor, engaging in an in-depth conversation with BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. At the same event, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, shared his thoughts on the alliance with MNS, describing Raj Thackeray as a close ally and underlining the importance of their relationship.

The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 ceremony showcased outstanding individuals from various sectors, recognizing their profound impact on Maharashtra and beyond. With notable figures such as Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani serving on the jury panel, the awards honor those who have made a lasting mark on society. Through a rigorous selection process involving editorial meetings, public voting, and jury evaluation, LMOTY celebrates exceptional achievements, paying special tribute to individuals like Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, whose contributions have inspired millions.