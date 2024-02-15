LMOTY 2024: Golden Boy Ojas Deotale Receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award in Sports Category

Ojas Deotale, renowned for his exceptional accomplishments in sports, was honored today with the prestigious 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. The annual award, bestowed upon individuals and organizations showcasing outstanding prowess in various sectors including sports, agriculture, politics, medicine, industry, CSR, public service, education, and administration, recognized Devtale's remarkable achievements. The grand ceremony for the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2024' was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Ojas Deotale, a 21-year-old archer from Nagpur, is the only champion archer who won three gold medals for India in the compound archery category at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. He is ranked fourth in the world archery rankings. Ojas won India's first gold medal in the Archery World Cup. He became the first Indian to achieve such a feat in 92 years. He won the gold medal in the mixed doubles category at the World Archery Championships in Colombia. He then won the team gold medal in the third phase of the tournament.

Ojas is aiming for a gold medal in the individual category in Berlin. Ojas started his archery career in 2019 by winning a bronze medal in the School National Games. Since then, he has won a total of 14 medals, including eight gold, three silver, and two bronze, in international competitions. Ojas was selected for the Arjuna Award this year, becoming the youngest athlete from Nagpur to receive the award. Ojas is currently studying in the first year of the Arts stream in Satara. His father is a social worker, and his mother is a principal.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury. In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.