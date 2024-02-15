LMOTY 2024: IAS Officer Bhushan Gagrani Receives Special Recognition at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award

The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 kicked off, drawing attention from across the state. Regardless of the ruling government, Indian Administrative Service Officer Bhushan Gagrani's pivotal role in administration was acknowledged as he received a special award from Lokmat.

Gagrani, who previously served as the Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office during the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, demonstrated significant leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Uddhav Thackeray administration. His commendable efforts continued into the Shinde government, further solidifying his reputation as a stalwart in administration.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury. In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.