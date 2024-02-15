LMOTY 2024: Savita Nana Pawra Receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award in Agriculture Category

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is bestowed annually upon individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions in various fields including politics, medicine, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR, public service, education, and administration. Recently, the nominations for this prestigious award were announced. In the agriculture sector, five individuals were nominated, and among them, Savita Nana Pawar stood out for her relentless dedication to rural development over the past 14 years. She was duly honored with the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award for 2024.

A resident of Chondwade, Dhadgaon, Dist. Nandurbar, Savita Pawra, a tribal woman from Dhagadgaon, Nandurbar district, is dedicated to conserving traditional crop varieties. She has been collecting and preserving seeds of over 100 traditional crop varieties, including cereals, pulses, and vegetables. Pawra started collecting seeds in 2010. She was concerned about the loss of traditional crop varieties, which are often more resilient to pests and diseases than modern varieties. Pawra's work is important for the preservation of India's agricultural heritage. She is helping to ensure that future generations will have access to these valuable crop varieties.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, , whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.



