LMOTY 2024: Somay Munde Receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award in IPS Promising Category

The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award stands as the most prestigious and revered honor in Maharashtra. It serves as a tribute to individuals who make significant contributions to the state's development. Each year, exceptional individuals and organizations in fields such as public service, agriculture, education, administration, medicine, industry, and politics are recognized with this distinguished award. This year in the IPS category, IPS Officer, Somay Munde was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. The ceremony for this distinguished award took place on Thursday at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, honoring individuals and institutions excelling in fields such as public service, education, administration, politics, healthcare, industry, sports, agriculture, and CSR.

Somay Munde District Superintendent of Police, Latur is stationed in the dense Mardan Tola jungle area, faced a gunfire attack by Naxalites, who had taken shelter in the region. Without worrying about his own life, he and his team counterattacked and eliminated 26 Naxalites. Somay Munde, serving as the Police Superintendent in Latur, has a remarkable career in different districts like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Amravati, and Gadchiroli, dealing with various criminal elements. In 2022, he was conferred with the Shourya Chakra by the President for his bravery. Apart from his contributions to law enforcement, he has been actively involved in providing training to underprivileged and needy youth in various trades, enabling them to secure jobs in big cities and even abroad. He has signed contracts with several companies to facilitate employment for these trained individuals. To reduce organized crime, he has initiated awareness programs and counseling for young individuals in villages, aiming to provide them with a solid foundation for employment.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, , whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.