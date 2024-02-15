LMOTY 2024: Vivek Johnson Receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award in Promising IAS Category

Vivek Johnson, an IAS officer recognized for his transformative efforts in empowering Chandrapur district, was honored today with the prestigious 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award in the 'IAS Promising' category.

Vivek Johnson, an officer keen on development, has implemented ten projects to empower the Chandrapur district. His flagship program, Mission Saksham, has been a successful endeavor for the district's development. A groundbreaking initiative for children with special needs (CWSN) has brought about significant improvements in their education, overall well-being, and future prospects. Noteworthy projects include the establishment of sports complexes and science parks for athletes and students, respectively.

The "Khelo Chanda" program, along with 85 MGNREGS-supported sports complexes, has been a game-changer for rural schools. Chandrapur's open science parks, created under his guidance, have fostered a scientific mindset among students. Under the Mission Baliraja Samruddhi program, works construction of 5001 kilometers of field roads through MGNREGS, have had a transformative impact on agriculture and economic development, particularly in the tribal areas of Chandrapur.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.

In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.