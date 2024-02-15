LMOTY2024: Devendra Fadnavis Aims for 400 seats in Lok Sabha 2024 Elections



The prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2024 ceremony, recognizing exceptional individuals from various sectors in Maharashtra, unfolded today at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. Leading the discussion was Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Group's editorial board, and Atul Kulkarni, Editor, engaging in an in-depth conversation with BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In strategizing for the upcoming elections, Devendra Fadnavis is contemplating his 'Char Sau Paar' (crossing the 400-seat mark) approach, with emphasis on the notion of "political chemistry." Highlighting the alignment of views between Prime Minister Modi and Kharge sahab, Fadnavis underscored the shared confidence in achieving the ambitious target of 400 seats. He characterized the 2024 election as a contest determined by political chemistry, where the synergy between political entities holds significant sway. Fadnavis emphasized the transformative potential of political chemistry, where the sum becomes greater than its parts, pointing to Modi's astute awareness of this dynamic.

Even ordinary workers like ourselves can sense it. If you inquire among any group of ten individuals, seven will express their intent to vote for Modiji; such is the prevailing chemistry. Modiji's most notable feat lies in his direct engagement with every stratum of society. This election will undoubtedly revolve around the dynamics of political chemistry, remarked Fadnavis.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.