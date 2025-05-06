"Local Body Elections Long Overdue, We Are Fully Prepared", Sanjay Raut on SC Order

Supreme Court has order the Maharashtra Election Commission to notify the much awaited local body election in the states in coming years. Following this verdict there is a possibility that elections to municipalities across the state, including Mumbai, will be held soon. Court was considering petitions regarding the composition and ward structure of municipalities and local self-government bodies, specifically concerning the authority to determine these aspects (State Election Commission vs. state government) and the holding of OBC reservation-based elections. Sanjay Raut commented on SC's orders and stated that we are ready for the elections.

Sanjay Raut said that these elections were kept in abeyance due to the legal loophole. The Supreme Court has given its decision. We are ready. In fact, we have repeatedly demanded that it is important to hold elections in the constituencies of local self-government bodies. If there is no government of people's representatives in the municipalities, municipal corporations, and district councils, to whom should the people take the work? How will development happen? Look at the situation in Mumbai today. Go to Thane and see how these cities have become stinky due to the lack of municipal elections. We welcome this result. Elections are to be held in four months and we have already done our war preparations. It is not easy to hold elections during the monsoon. However, due to the order of the Supreme Court, we will all have to face that situation, explained Sanjay Raut.

Meanwhile, due to many issues arising regarding OBC reservation, local self-government body elections in the state have not been held for the last several years. Many local self-government bodies in Maharashtra have had administrators for five years. The Supreme Court has given a clear order to the Maharashtra State Election Commission to take a decision within four weeks regarding the local self-government body elections that have been stalled for the last two and a half to three years.

According to the law existing in Maharashtra before the Commission's 2022 report, orders have been given to hold these elections by providing reservation to the OBC community.