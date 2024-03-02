Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah To Visit Maharashtra on March 5

On March 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Akola, Jalgaon, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, where he will participate in various election-related meetings and programs organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This announcement was made by the state unit chief of the BJP on Saturday. It's worth noting that Lok Sabha elections are anticipated to take place in April or May of this year.

Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's election management committee and its core committee in Akola at 11 am on Tuesday to discuss the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandrapur, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha and Amravati, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Following his visit to Akola, Shah is slated to travel to Jalgaon, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 'Maha Yuva Sammelan', a youth convention, at 2 pm. Subsequently, he will proceed to address a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6 pm, as stated by the official. A day before Shah's visit, BJP president J P Nadda will address the youth at 'Namo Yuva Sammelan' in Nagpur on March 4, he said.

Around one lakh youth from Maharashtra will attend the event," he said, adding that the BJP will seek opinion from the youth about their vision for the development of India, which will then be forwarded to the central leadership for inclusion in the BJP's election manifesto.

The BJP leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Nari Shakti Vandana' programme through video-conferencing on March 6.