Lok Sabha Election 2024 Survey Call? Citizens Targeted by Fake Calls Posing As Election Commission, Asking About Voting Preferences

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, political parties are intensifying efforts to connect with voters. The Election Commission of India has issued guidelines on the do’s and don'ts of the moral code of conduct in elections. However, citizens of Pune were surprised when they began receiving calls from an unknown number (+911725644819), with the caller claiming to represent the Election Commission of India. Recipients of these calls reported that the caller asked about the candidate they voted for in the last election and whom they intend to vote for in the upcoming elections.

Many citizens perceive this as a violation of their secret voting rights in a democratic country. Call recipients stated that the caller also inquired about their satisfaction level with the current government and Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking anonymously to LokmatTimes.com, a concerned citizen said, “I received numerous calls from a mysterious number, probing my voting preferences. Sensing something amiss, I ended the calls. However, further investigation revealed a troubling trend; many others were targeted as well. Coercing citizens into revealing their voting intentions, whether through hoax or deliberate ploy, is alarming and illegal. Regulatory bodies such as TRAI and election authorities must intervene promptly. Our democratic process must remain untainted by such manipulative tactics, and those responsible must be held accountable. Vigilance and action are crucial to uphold the sanctity of our elections.”

Read Also | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced: Voting to Begin from April 19, Counting of Votes on June 4

Another call recipient reported that the caller initially asked for her voting preference but changed tactics when questioned, shifting focus to the satisfactory performance of the current BJP-led central government. “I view this as a violation of my voting rights. These calls aim to collect data and influence voters to support a particular party.”

Responding to the issue, Pune's Resident District Collector, Jyoti Kadam, stated, “We have not yet received any complaints from citizens, but we will investigate the matter and take appropriate action. I urge citizens not to divulge their voting preferences, as the secret ballot system safeguards their rights. The Election Commission of India does not solicit vote preferences from individuals.”

An anonymous user of a calling app also claimed to have received threats to vote for a specific party in power. While citizens flag these calls as fraudulent on Truecaller, many continue to be inundated with fake survey calls.