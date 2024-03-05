Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar's NCP Insistent on These Ten Seats in Grand Alliance

Lok Sabha elections will be announced in the country in a few days. All the parties have started preparations for the elections. In Maharashtra, the Grand Alliance consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will fight the elections together. Talks of seat sharing are taking shape with every hour. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is now said to have been particularly insistent on 10 seats.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and Chhagan Bhujbal are expected to attend the meeting with allies in a series of seat-sharing talks.

Claim to these 10 seats

In this meeting, 17 constituencies will be discussed and Ajit Pawar has staked claim to 10 Lok Sabha seats. The Ajit Pawar faction is contesting for 10 constituencies - Raigad, Baramati, Satara, Shirur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Buldhana, Hingoli, Gadchiroli, and Madha. Pawar has demanded these seats in the Grand Alliance. Bhandara, Dindori, Nashik, Mumbai North East, North East, North East, Kolhapur, and Ahmednagar will also be discussed in the meeting.

Sunil Tatkare of Ajit Pawar group is currently an MP from the Raigad constituency, Supriya Sule of Sharad Pawar group is an MP from Baramati and Sharad Pawar group has an MP from the Satara and Shirur constituencies. Shiv Sena has MPs from Dharashiv and Parbhani. These seats will now be discussed in the Grand Alliance. A decision on these seats is expected to be taken in two