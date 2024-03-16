Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ambadas Danve Likely to Join Shinde Group; Reconciliation Efforts at Matoshree Underway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has been speculated that Ambadas Danve, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council who had denied the existence of disputes within the Maha Vikas Aghadi and that he will campaign for whoever gets the ticket, is upset after learning that Chandrakant Khaire is getting a Lok Sabha ticket. Danve is likely to make a big decision to join the Shinde group in a day or two.

In Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader from Maha Vikas Aghadi Chandrakant Khaire is likely to be fielded. Over the past few months, Danve has also been making statements showing his interest in contesting.

Khaire-Danve's relationship in the district is well known. Though both have stayed with party chief Uddhav Thackeray after the split of the party, there is no rift between the two. Though Khaire's candidature for the Lok Sabha elections is yet to be announced, he has started to work towards his campaign. Danve is opposed to Khaire's candidature. He is keen to contest the elections himself.

Danve, however, was told through 'Matoshree' that he was needed to campaign in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also said to have convinced Danve.



Danve was on his way to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Mumbai on Friday evening. However, suddenly he was called from Matoshree and he returned from the airport, it is understood that Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut themselves tried to convince Danve. Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat had implied that there was one big leader in the MVA. Shirsat's statement is said to be aimed at Danve. Danve is considered a confidant of the chief minister. Sources said he may get a ticket against Khaire.