Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Run Against Supriya Sule in Baramati?

The battle for political survival will be fought by both the Pawars in this year's Lok Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar is likely to field his wife Sunetra Pawar directly from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against Sharad Pawar's daughter and MP Supriya Sule. A campaign chariot has started moving in Baramati city today to inform about the social work done by Sunetra Pawar and information about the work done by Sunetra Pawar is being given through the LED screen of this chariot.

Ajit Pawar had earlier announced that he would field his party's candidate in the four Lok Sabha seats won by the party in the last elections after the split in the NCP. So it was clear that Supriya Sule would be openly challenged by Ajit Pawar. However, there were doubts about whether he would directly field someone from his family against Sule. But now Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar seems to be more active in politics than before and today a chariot is seen moving around in Baramati city for his campaign. This has further increased the chances of Sunetra Pawar contesting against Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

Meet BJP MLA and discuss for over three hours

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Pawar met BJP MLA from Daund assembly constituency Rahul Kul at his residence yesterday. The three-hour meeting is likely to have discussed the calculations for the Lok Sabha elections. This has led to speculation in the constituency that Sunetra Pawar has started campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, sitting MP Supriya Sule may face a tough challenge if Sunetra Pawar actually enters the fray for the Lok Sabha elections. This is because Ajit Pawar has a huge network of workers in all the six assembly constituencies that fall under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. They will also be joined by the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It will be interesting to see if Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar will be played in the Lok Sabha elections.