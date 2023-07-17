Lok Sabha seat sharing will be discussed, today in Bengaluru says, Sanjay Raut

Ahead of the key opposition meeting on Monday, Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP Sanjay Raut said that apart from the strategy for Lok Sabha elections 2024, the discussions will revolve around other election issue like Lok Sabha seat sharing, EVM machines. There will be discussion on many things including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, what will be the name of the front," Raut told news agency ANI.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from Monday where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.According to sources, the leaders are likely to hold discussions on issuing a joint declaration and move forward on their proposal of putting up common opposition candidates in a majority of the Lok Sabha seats. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray are expected to be a part of the meeting.