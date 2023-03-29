Lokmat Group chairman Vijay Darda honoured with D.Litt

Lokmat Media Group chairman Vijay Darda has been awarded D.Litt by DY Patil deemed University in Navi Mumbai for his contribution to the fields of social service and media.

The chancellor of Dr D Y Patil University awarded the D.Litt. to Darda, the chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and veteran parliamentarian, at the function attended by Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais among others.

This award is very special for me as it is given by an educational institution like D Y Patil which is one of the most reputed and internationally acclaimed universities. What makes the degree very significant for me is that it is conferred on me for my service to society, Vijay Darda said.