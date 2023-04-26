Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023: Complete Winners List

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis.

LMOTY- Visionary Industrialist: Kumar Mangalam Birla

LMOTY - Actor (Male) Varun Dhawan

LMOTY - Medical : Dr. Amey Beedkar

LMOTY - Medical : Dr. Pradnya Changede

LMOTY - Teacher: Usha Dhere Karpe

LMOTY - Sportsperson (Promising): Aniket Jadhav

LMOTY - Social Impact Award - Medha Samant

LMOTY - IAS (Promising): Manisha Khatri

BKT - Innovator in Agriculture - Vilas Shinde

LMOTY - IPS (Promising) - Noorul Hasan

LMOTY - Debutant Politician - Rohit Pawar

LMOTY - Debutant Politician - Shweta Mahale

LMOTY - Entrepreneur: Dr. Vinay Kore

LMOTY - Director: Riteish Deshmukh