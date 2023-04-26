Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023: Complete Winners List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 26, 2023 10:43 PM 2023-04-26T22:43:02+5:30 2023-04-26T22:44:13+5:30
Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis.
LMOTY- Visionary Industrialist: Kumar Mangalam Birla
LMOTY - Actor (Male) Varun Dhawan
LMOTY - Medical : Dr. Amey Beedkar
LMOTY - Medical : Dr. Pradnya Changede
LMOTY - Teacher: Usha Dhere Karpe
LMOTY - Sportsperson (Promising): Aniket Jadhav
LMOTY - Social Impact Award - Medha Samant
LMOTY - IAS (Promising): Manisha Khatri
BKT - Innovator in Agriculture - Vilas Shinde
LMOTY - IPS (Promising) - Noorul Hasan
LMOTY - Debutant Politician - Rohit Pawar
LMOTY - Debutant Politician - Shweta Mahale
LMOTY - Entrepreneur: Dr. Vinay Kore
LMOTY - Director: Riteish Deshmukh