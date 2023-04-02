Lokmat Media Conclave: Perceptions made about media are raising serious questions says, Vijay Darda

In the presidential address of 'Lokmat National Media Conclave' organized in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Chairman of Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Vijay Darda gave his opinion on many aspects of the present form of media. He said that there should be a difference between difference of opinion and partiality. There is a fine line in the middle of journalism. Which is called Lakshman Rekha. Everyone has seen what happened in the Mahabharata if Laxman crosses the line.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Vijay Darda said that the aim of starting a debate on TB should be to invite experts who are experts, and readers or viewers should understand the topic. Today, in the name of expert, the same person is made to stand again and again. When this happens, serious questions arise. We raise the questions and we give the answers.Dr. Vijay Darda said how can we forget that we are the fourth pillar. Our responsibility is huge. Therefore, along with ideological polarization, regional polarization is increasing. serious issue media.

He further said in his address that my personal opinion is that the entire media is not like this. Still many channels, journalists are doing their job fairly. Honoring this one. We know that the work of the newspaper is not only to give information. Going further than that, statistics have to be developed. Public opinion is playing an important role. The work of the media should be in the interests of the deprived, the exploited, the victims and the poor.