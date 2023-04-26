LOMOTY 2022: Raj Thackeray breaks silence on his failed 2014 "MNS blueprint for Maharashtra"

Lokmat ‘Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023’ celebrated outstanding efforts by individuals in their respective fields. Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of this great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow. The event was attended by MNS founder Raj Thackeray. The veteran politician was interviewed by Amruta Fadnavis and Amol Kolhe on a number of issues including, Thackeray's MNS blueprint to develop Maharashtra.

Speaking about the same Raj Thackeray said, the blueprint was presented in 2014, I first spoke about the blueprint in 2006. However, I got busy with my political assignments in the state and I was often mocked by journalists who used to ask me about the blueprint. After I presented my blueprint no journalist asked me a single question about the blueprint. Amole Kohle said the "MNS blueprint for Maharashtra" came on a day of unprecedented political developments in the state including the crumbling of 25-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and the 15-year-old Congress-NCP alliance, due to intense pressure over seat allocation in Assembly poll. In reply Thackeray said, he had no clue that the alliance would fail, on that day, and he had to present his blueprint on the same day itself. For the unversed, the 'blueprint' has proposed populist steps like complete loan waiver for farmers, better public transport, traffic management, resolving parking issues by developing lots, as well as water transport facilities. Some of the suggestions that Thackeray made call for greater autonomy for Maharashtra from the centre in formulating policies, complete loan waiver for farmers and creation of 36 new cities in the state with a population of over 10 lakhs.During the presentation made, Thackeray tried to woo voters from different segments like farmers, women, security personnel (police) besides youth



