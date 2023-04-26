LOMOTY 2022: Raj Thackeray takes a dig at media, says, I know how to find cartoons in the news

'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR.

On this occasion, Amol Kolhe asked that today there are two people in India who are news even if they speak and news if they don't speak, One is Sharad Pawar and the other is Raj Thackeray. These are two personalities who can engage the media across the country in a sitting position. How do you acquire media handling skills? On this Raj Thackeray said I say what I want to, when i spoke about Amitabh Bachchan is so proud of his state, but a small person like me will not be proud of my state.

Khole added it feels like you know every word you are saying, on this Thackeray said that you don't know what you feel from the front, but I am not speaking from that awareness. I know how to find cartoons in the news. The same study is useful for my speech that's what I got from seeing, as much as you think of my speech, I do not. Raj Thackeray said there is nothing elese but genetic predisposition.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.

