LOMOTY 2022:Amruta Fadnavis grills Raj Thackeray on the current situation of Shiv Sena

'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR.

During the interview, Amruta Fadnavis asked MNS president Raj Thackeray whether the situation would have been different if Shiv Sena had been in your hands. To this Thackeray barely answered by speaking a dialogue from the movie Dewar, I have closed the matter what would have happened if I had been in charge no longer makes sense. The things are in front of you. I have decided to run my party Raj Thackeray said. I have formed a party, I know what I am doing. Raj Thackeray also clarified that I don't want to be anyone's friend.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.