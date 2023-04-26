LOMOTY 2023: Raj Thackeray shares his vision for the state as future Chief Minister of Maharashtra

On Wednesday, Raj Thackeray's interview at the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award' ceremony was remarkable. The interview was conducted by NCP MP Amol Kolhe and Amruta Fadnavis, where Raj Thackeray candidly answered many questions.

The ceremony was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, where notable individuals were honoured for their significant contributions to the development of Maharashtra.

During the interview, Amruta Fadnavis asked Raj Thackeray what changes he would make if he were given six months as the chief minister. In his signature style, Raj Thackeray replied, "I can't say six months, one day, or five days. There are several things that can be easily replaced. Our country has laws, but there is a lack of order. We need orders, and they can be executed smoothly. I have complete faith in the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Police. Give them 48 hours and ask them to clean up Maharashtra; They know everything, but there are no orders. If they have to go to jail after taking a stand, why would they go, and for whom would they go to jail? Is it worth going to permanent jail for a temporary leader?"

Amruta Fadnavis expressed her opinion that a police officer would be the best fit for the role of Chief Minister. "We have exceptional police officers who are capable of handling this responsibility," she stated. She further added that Maharashtra is fortunate to have such skilled officers. "If the police are given complete freedom for a mere 48 hours," she continued, "they can work wonders."