LOMOTY 2023: Success of Ved hasn't changed anything I am still unemployed says, Riteish Deshmukh

Lokmat ‘Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023’ celebrated outstanding efforts by individuals in their respective fields. Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of this great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow. The event was attended by actor Riteish Deshmukh who won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award in the actor category. The Fight Club actor who is currently basking on the success of Ved said, the positive outcome of Ved hasn't changed his career graph. Riteish said, the only difference is that earlier I was known as an actor, now I am known as an actor-director. Deshmukh jokingly said, there was no work then, there is no work now.

For the unversed, Ved won acclaim from reviewers and was ranked as the third-highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time and the highest-grossing Marathi movie of 2022.Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's heart-wrenching romantic drama is all set to make its OTT debut. After a long wait, Ritesh's first directorial venture will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Marathi film Ved broke box office records for the industry. The movie, which was released last year, emerged as the top-grossing Marathi film of the year. The film had a very strong opening weekend of Rs 10 crore net in India, one of the highest for any Marathi film. By the end of its run in March, Ved had earned a whopping Rs 61 crore in India alone. Its worldwide gross of Rs 73 crore makes it the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, only behind the 2016 blockbuster Sairat. The official page of OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar announced the arrival of the movie. They wrote, "Pyaar ke pagalpan ki koi seema nahi hoti". The movie will be streaming from April 28.Ved is produced by Genelia Deshmukh, who also stars as the female lead, under their production house, Mumbai Film Company. Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf play secondary roles in the movie. The film will stream on the platform in Marathi as well as Hindi.