Lonavala Gang-Rape Case: Woman Abducted and Raped in Moving Car; One Held, Two Still at Large

A young woman was gang-raped by three guys in a moving car in Lonavala, a place where many Mumbaikars go to relieve themselves during the rainy season. The assailants forced her into the vehicle, assaulted her while driving the car. After raping her they abandoned her on the outskirts of the city. After the police recovered the CCTV footage of the area, they have identified the three men. They have arrested one and have launched a man hunt for the other two accused. The victim filed a formal complaint (FIR) under several sections of the Indian Justice Code after reporting the crime to the Lonavala City Police Station.

Given the nature of the incident, Police Inspector Rajesh Ramaghare stated that a comprehensive investigation is already underway, including immediate forensic and medical evaluations for the accused and victim. A magistrate is currently taking the victim's testimony after she underwent a medical examination. One suspect was taken into custody by the police within 12 hours of the incident, and they are currently working with multiple teams to apprehend the remaining attackers. Following a swift investigation based on CCTV evidence and further questioning of the victim, the Pune Rural Police have detained a 35-year-old person connected to a rape incident that was reported in Lonavala.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 25 when a woman said that three unidentified men had forcibly dragged her into a car, driven her to an unmarked location, sexually assaulted her, and then abandoned her in Lonavala the next morning, according to a formal complaint filed at the Lonavala City Police Station. However, the tale changed as the investigation progressed. The accused has been identified as Sanil Vasant Gaikwad, 35, a resident of Tungarli, which is located in the Pune district's Maval taluka. According to a report by Punekar News, SP Gill claimed that the victim and the suspect knew each other, which added further clarity to the inquiry. A case has been filed under sections 70, 64(M), 138, 304(2), and 115(2) of the BNS against the accused.