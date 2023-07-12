Long-awaited state cabinet expansion likely today; BJP and Shiv Sena ministers to be sworn in

The expansion of the state cabinet is likely to take place today. The scheduled meetings of the Chief Minister and his ministers have been postponed. It is expected that the oath-taking ceremony for BJP and Shiv Sena legislators will also take place today. After this expansion, the portfolio allocation is expected to happen soon, as per the reports in Saam.

Following Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the coalition government, the Shinde faction is also advocating for a cabinet expansion. In recent days, some Shiv Sena MLAs have openly expressed their dissatisfaction, prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to push for a cabinet expansion in order to address these concerns.

Recent reports indicate that the long-awaited expansion of the state cabinet is expected to occur today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has rescheduled all his planned events. Earlier in the day, there were reports that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also cancelled his program in Pune. BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to be sworn in as ministers today. Shiv Sena MLAs, along with those from the BJP, have been eagerly awaiting ministerial positions. It remains to be seen who will secure a coveted ministerial position. While nine NCP ministers, including Ajit Pawar, have already taken their oaths, portfolio allocations are still pending, and now there are indications of a potential third cabinet expansion occurring today.