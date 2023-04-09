‘Lord Ram won’t bless traitors’: Sanjay Raut reacts on Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya visit

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis over their visit to Ayodhya. Raut said that they are visiting Ayodhya at a time when “farmers in the state are in distress due to rain and hailstorm”.

They are ignoring all the issues in the state and going to Ayodhya…will Lord Ram bless them?” Raut said.The Shiv Sena leader added, “We also believe in Lord Ram. We have also gone to Ayodhya several times. But BJP never came with our party. They are copying us. The public knows who is original and who is the duplicate.”Shinde said that his faction got the symbol of 'bow and arrow' as the blessings of Lord Ram are with them. “This is not a political visit. I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I have come here as the chief minister. All our party leaders wanted to take the blessings of Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogi-ji and his ministers who were here to welcome us,” he added.