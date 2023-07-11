Lot of dissatisfaction among people about politics happening in state: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that there is a lot of dissatisfaction among the people about the politics happening in the state and Centre. Wherever I visited, I saw the same picture. No work is done, no schemes have reached the people. So it’s time to think are these schemes reaching the people or not?

Earlier Thackeray said some people were adopting the name Bal Thackeray because they know Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name will not work in Maharashtra. This was a thinly veiled jab at the Eknath Shinde faction.

Addressing his party workers in Nagpur, the former chief minister asked them to reach out to people of the state and apprise them of the misdeeds of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which he claimed was taking the country towards dictatorship.