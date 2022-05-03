Loudspeaker Controversy: 'Take strict action against those who disturb law and order', HM's order to police

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and the state's Director General of Police and other senior officials held a meeting today on the background of the ultimatum given by MNS president Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from the mosque. In this meeting, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has given clear orders that strict steps have been taken to maintain law and order in the state.

In today's meeting, law and order situation in the state was reviewed. Various issues were discussed during the meeting. The Home Minister directed the police to take strict measures to maintain peace in the state. Sources said that those who disturb law and order will be arrested immediately.

Notices have been issued to some as a precautionary measure. Sources said that strict action has been ordered against any person or group found during the crackdown. Alerts have been issued in sensitive areas of the state.



Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.