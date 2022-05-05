Loudspeaker row: 'Fact is that Hindus have suffered more due to MNS', says Sachin Sawant

After MNS president Raj Thackeray raised the issue of unauthorized loudspeakers on the mosque and its noise pollution, this morning in many places in Mumbai azaan was not played on loudspeaker. Tensions have risen across the state over Raj Thackeray's role in the issue. Meanwhile, Sachin Sawant of the Congress has made a big claim. Sachin Sawant has tweeted that Hindus have suffered more due to MNS.

Sachin Sawant has tweeted," There is complete lack of understanding of MNS. Mumbai Police permits usage of loudspeakers under Section 38 (1) of the Mumbai Police Act. There is no rule on how often and when to use loudspeakers Hon' SC has banned using loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am. and restricted decibel limits"

Sawant said that there are no other restrictions. Violation of noise limit or use by anyone from 10 pm to 6 am can be reported. No permission is being given in silence zones. Morning azan has been stopped by Muslims. But Kakad Aarti is also stopped. Fact is that Hindus have suffered more due to MNS. There are a total of 2404 temples and 1144 mosques in Mumbai. Till yesterday only 20 of these temples & 922 mosques have permissions. Applications for 5 temples and 15 mosques are pending. If we listen to MNS, alongwith masjids, 2400 temples will not be able to use Loudspeakers.

Churches, gurdwaras & Buddhist temples won't be able to use it. Loudspeakers will not be allowed in public celebrations as well. In meeting held by police, representatives of all religions have opposed stand of MNS. In Trimbakeshwar & Shirdi Kakad Aarti has also stopped. Whose sin is this? The politically selfish stand of MNS, their insanity and BJP's support are harmful to the progressive Maharashtra. Reason why BJP ruled states have not banned Loudspeakers is quite clear, he added.