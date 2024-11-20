Low Voter Turnout in Maharashtra at 45.53%, Jharkhand Records 61.47% Till 3 PM; Lowest in Thane

A voter turnout of 45.53% was recorded by 3 PM in the single-phase assembly elections in Maharashtra, while Jharkhand recorded a turnout of 61.47% by the same time in the second phase of assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

Thane district in Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout of 38.94%, while the district of Gadchiroli recorded the highest voter turnout of 62.99% till 3 pm, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the poll body's figures, Mumbai city recorded a voter turnout of 39.34%, Mumbai Suburban 40.89%, Nagpur 45.45%, Thane 38.94%, Aurangabad 47.05%, Pune 41.70%, Nashik 46.86%, Satara 49.82%, Kolhapur 54.06%, Dhule 47.62%, Palghar 46.82%, Ratnagiri 50.04%, and Latur 48.34%.

Voter turnout for Sindhudurg was recorded at 51.05%, Wardha at 49.68%, Osmanabad at 45.81, Washim at 43.67%, Yavatmal at 48.81%, Solapur at 43.49%, Sangli at 48.39%, Ahmednagar at 47.85%, Akola at 44.45%, Amravati at 45.13%, Beed at 46.15%, Bhandara at 51.32%, Buldhana at 47.48%, Chandrapur at 49.87%, Gondiya at 53.88%, Hingoli at 49.64 per cent, Jalna at 50.14, Nandurbar at 51.16%, Parbhani at 48.84%, and Raigad at 48.13%.

As by-polls are also underway on several seats, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand recorded a turnout of 47 per cent while Palakkad in Kerala recorded a 54.11 per cent turnout till 3 pm. In the bye-elections of Punjab, a voter turnout for Gidderbaha was recorded at 65.80 per cent, Dera Baba Nanak at 52.20 per cent, Barnala at 40 per cent and Chabbewal at 40.25 per cent.

As of 3 pm, in Uttar Pradesh by-polls, Meerapur recorded a voter turnout of 49.06 per cent, Majhwan 43.64 per cent, Khair 39.86 per cent, Phulpur 36.58 per cent, Kundarki 50.03 per cent, Karhal 44.70 per cent, Katehari 49.29 per cent, Ghaziabad 27.44 per cent and Sishmau 40.29 per cent.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single phase of 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly elections and the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats. The results for all the seats in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and by-poll sets will be announced on November 23.