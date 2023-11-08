LS and assembly polls discussed in Pawar-Thackeray meeting, says Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar met recently, and during their discussion, they addressed various issues, including the Maratha quota demand's impact on the political situation in Maharashtra and the Opposition's readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections next year, as stated by Sanjay Raut, a leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Talking to reporters, he said the meeting between Sena (UBT) chief Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Pawar took place at the latter's residence Silver Oak here on Tuesday, and lasted for over one-and-a-half hours. Congress leaders were not present for the meeting since they are busy with election campaigns in the five states. Uddhavji and Pawar saheb discussed the political situation in Maharashtra after the agitation over Maratha quota demand and the stand that the opposition needs to take, he said.

If the assembly elections in Maharashtra are held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, what should be the strategy of the opposition and its seat-sharing formula was also discussed, the Sena (UBT) MP said. The final meeting will be held in Delhi, he said, adding that there is no disagreement among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and everything will be finalised smoothly, he said. The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.