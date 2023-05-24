LS constituencies won by BJP in Maha to be discussed in seat-sharing talks of MVA: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar said the Lok Sabha constituencies won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra would be discussed first in the seat-sharing talks of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners.

MVA, an alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, will hundred percent” contest the next year’s Lok Sabha elections together, he told reporters here.

We said there should be a discussion first on vacant seats (seats won by the BJP in 2019) and how many of these seats Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena should get. After that, discussions will take place on the remaining seats, Pawar said.

BJP had won 23 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in 2019, followed by its then alliance partner Shiv Sena which had bagged 18. There is no formula for seat-sharing. Uddhav Thackeray had expressed the desire to keep the seats his party had won. But there was no further discussion on it. Leaders of the three parties (for conducting the talks) will be nominated, Pawar added.