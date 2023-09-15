LT relaunch campaign 'Because Local Issues Matter More' wins Gold Award

Lokmat Times is thrilled to announce the news of its grand win at the esteemed Global Customer Engagement Summit and Awards ceremony held at Mumbai, where its 'Because Local Issues Matter More' campaign won the Gold Award in the Print category (Subcategory - Media).

The event was held under the aegis of Asian Customer Engagement Forum and Awards (ACEF) in which media representatives and top dignitaries from all over the country and abroad were present.

The dynamic and powerful campaign was launched when Lokmat Times was relaunched with an international look and strong local outlook from Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2022. The concept of the campaign was that "no matter where we live, nothing matters more to us than local issues, issues that are close to our hearts and issues that impact us on a daily basis."

The first copy of the relaunched edition of Lokmat Times was released at the hands of Union home minister Amit Shah in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Dr Vijay Darda at an impressive ceremony in Nagpur.

Also present on the occasion were editor-in-chief of Lokmat Media Group Rajendra Darda, managing director and editorial director Devendra Darda, joint managing director and editorial director Rishi Darda, executive director and editorial director Karan Darda, group editor Vijay Baviskar and editor of Lokmat Times N K Nayak.

Reacting over the conferment of this prestigious award, chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group Dr Vijay Darda said, "Receiving this accolade from ACEF not only validates our efforts but also strengthens our resolve to provide Nagpur, Auranganad and Nashik with news that has an immediate and significant impact. We have been honoured with this award because of the love and support of the readers, advertisers and well-wishers."

The campaign was conceived and designed with a focus on influencing the minds and hearts of the residents of Nagpur. The insight around the campaign was to position Lokmat Times as a newspaper that not only covers global issues comprehensively but also gives you the news that matters most to you and is probably happening right in your own city and neighbourhood. The tagline 'Because Local Issues Matter More' was a result of this insight. The emotionally and intellectually engaging narrative struck a chord with the community, propelling subscriptions and amplifying daily readership.

The campaign was brought to life by Purple Focus Pvt. Ltd., spearheaded by creative duo Sachin Ghanekar and Dheeraj Kunzru. The agency is renowned for its innovative approach to advertising, and its involvement in the ACEF award-winning campaign serves as another testament to its capability to drive meaningful customer engagement and create a lasting impact.

ACEF's mission to celebrate campaigns that fuel authentic connections between businesses and their audiences aligns seamlessly with Lokmat Times' core values. The award serves as an endorsement of the commitment to the local community and inspires continued focus on delivering impactful local news.