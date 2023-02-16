Macfos IPO To Open This Week: Check GMP, Price Band And Other Details Here

The Pune-based e-commerce company Macfos Limited provides a wide variety of more than 12000 electrical components through its website and mobile app Robu. in. It makes it easier to accelerate the product prototype and R&D cycles. Products from the company are utilized in engineering projects and products, including those using cutting-edge technologies like the IoT, robotics, automation, drones, electric vehicles, 3D printing, and auto-guiding vehicles. The public subscription window for Macfos Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) will commence this week on Friday, February 17, 2023, and the initial share offering will end on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. On March 1, 2023, the company’s shares are anticipated to debut on BSE SME. The registrar for the offering is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

An SME issue, the Macfos IPO comprises 2,328,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 aggregating up to Rs 23.74 crore. The price range for the offer, however, has been set at Rs. 96 to Rs. 102 per share. Hem Securities Ltd is the IPO Lead Manager, also known as Book Running Lead Manager or BRLM for Macfos IPO.Before being listed on stock exchanges, initial public offering (IPO) shares are traded at a premium rate known as the “grey market premium,” or GMP. The GMP, or premium offered over the initial public offering price, is known as GMP. According to the grey market or unofficial/unregulated market, the latest Macfos IPO GMP today is Rs 60 recorded on Feb 15th, 2023 09:10 AM. Considering the price range of 102, the Macfos SME IPO’s expected listing price is Rs 162, which incorporates the maximum cap price and the current GMP. As a result, an upside premium of 58.82% is anticipated for the estimated gain per share.

The minimum market lot for the Macfos IPO is 1 lot with 1200 shares and an initial amount of Rs 122,400. Retail investors may submit up to 1 lot of 1200 shares or amounts of Rs 122,400. The total reservation of Macfos IPO has been fixed at 23,28,000 shares of which 1,16,400 shares are categorized for anchor investors, 11,04,000 for Institutional Investors or Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs), 3,32,400 shares for Non-institutional Investors (NIIs) and 7,75,200 for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).The company’s customer base includes corporate clients and retail clients like electrical and mechanical engineering students, educational institutions, researchers, and developers. In FY21–22, Macfos served 80,000+ customers from 10153 pin codes through 2.05 lac Orders.