Maha: '26/11-style' terror threat rattles Mumbai, security on high alert

Mumbai, Aug 20 For the second time in two days, Maharashtra security forces went into a tizzy after a dark threat to carry out a '26/11-style' terror strike was received via social media messages monitored by the Mumbai Traffic Police Control late on Friday night, officials said here on Saturday.

Taking serious note, the Mumbai Police immediately got cracking, formed three teams of Crime Branch to investigate while other state and central agencies are also being involved in the operations, said city Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar.

The threats, warning of 'explosions' in the country's commercial capital, exceeding the effect of 26/11

