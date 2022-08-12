Maha account allocation delayed further for two days

Cabinet expansion took place after 40 days of Shinde-Fadnavis government, but now the allocation of accounts has been stalled. There are two reasons for stopping this account allocation. The first reason is that there are reports of a rift between the Shinde group and the BJP over the two ministries of energy and industry. That is why the information about the stalled account allocation has come to light. Both groups want two accounts, energy and industry. Both sides are insisting for it. It is said that the account allocation will be done only when a solution is found.

There is a tug-of-war between the two factions for the energy and industry portfolios. 40 days of expansion and now for how many days will the distribution of accounts be stopped? Such a question is being raised. Also, who will get the two important accounts of energy and industry? This is also getting attention now.

Even after three days of extension, the Minister has not received the accounts. However, the newly elected Minister Vijay Kumar Gavit has expressed the belief that this account allocation will be done in the next two days. He said that ministership was given only to those who could work. With 20 ministers and more accounts, allocation is taking time.