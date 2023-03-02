Maha assembly adjourns after BJP MLA's remark on Sharad Pawar irks NCP members

Maharashtra Assembly had to be adjourned briefly after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs objected to an alleged disrespectful remark about their party chief Sharad Pawar by Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Satpute.

The House was adjourned for 10 minutes by presiding officer Yogesh Sagar amid NCP demands for an apology from Satpute.

When the House resumed, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he would go through the records and expunge the remarks, though NCP legislators continued to seek an apology.

Responding to the demand, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar told the NCP members their colleague Jitendra Awhad had made allegedly negative remarks about sanatan dharma, though this was denied by the latter. The Speaker then asked Satpute to apologise, who obliged.