Maha assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says, not received any applications from Uddhav Thackeray group

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said I have not received any applications from the Uddhav Thackeray group. There will be no discrimination while taking a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. I do not pay attention to the statements given outside the Vidhan Bhavan.

I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court, which has given special powers to the Speaker of the Assembly while giving its verdict in the case of disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Maharashtra Government. As far as decision-making is concerned, I will take this decision as soon as possible. I will not take a decision under anyone’s pressure.

I cannot tell the reasonable time by when the hearing will be completed, the time also varies according to the situation of each case. Around 5 petitions have come to me. We will make 54 MLAs a party and get them heard. The constitution of the Shiv Sena party will be called in the Election Commission. Which political party was there in July 2022, it has to be seen who was representing the authorized party, said Narwekar.

Earlier, A delegation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) reached Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha and handed over a letter seeking expedited action in the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Shinde camp following the Supreme Court's recent verdict during their meeting with Maharashtra's deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and Assembly secretary Jitendra Bhole.