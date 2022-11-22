Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane says Bharat Jodo Yatra is stage-managed and actors paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 22, 2022 08:25 PM 2022-11-22T20:25:50+5:30 2022-11-22T20:25:56+5:30
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane, has alleged the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is stage-managed and actors are being paid to walk with him, a claim dismissed by Congress as a malicious propaganda to discredit the yatra.
Rane, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, tweeted a screenshot of a purported mobile phone conversation on Monday without mentioning any names with a comment, “Ye Pappu kabhi pass nahi hoga!!”.
So the Rahul Gandhi Yatra is stage-managed. This is proof of how actors are being paid to come and walk with him. Sab Golmaal hai bhai!, he tweeted.
