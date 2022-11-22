Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane says Bharat Jodo Yatra is stage-managed and actors paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi

Published: November 22, 2022 08:25 PM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane, has alleged the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul ...

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane, has alleged the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is stage-managed and actors are being paid to walk with him, a claim dismissed by Congress as a malicious propaganda to discredit the yatra.

Rane, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, tweeted a screenshot of a purported mobile phone conversation on Monday without mentioning any names with a comment, “Ye Pappu kabhi pass nahi hoga!!”.

So the Rahul Gandhi Yatra is stage-managed. This is proof of how actors are being paid to come and walk with him. Sab Golmaal hai bhai!, he tweeted.

 

