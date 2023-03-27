Maha BJP workers protest in front of Shivaji statue against Gandhi's comments on Savarkar

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs protest in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's My name isn't Savarkar and Gandhi never apologises said wrong statement, He's a Gandhi but no need to drag Savarkar's name. Savarkar is our inspiration. Inspiration behind our fight is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar.

Just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, he held a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology, said a defiant Rahul Gandhi after a journalist asked him if it would be easier had Rahul paid heed to BJP's demands for an apology over his remarks in UK.