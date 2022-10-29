Maha BNMC urges hawkers to take advantage of PM SVANidhi scheme

The civic authorities in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district have urged hawkers to take advantage of the PM SVANidhi scheme, which will resume in the town from November 1.

According to a report of PTI, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner Vijaykumar Mhasal has asked hawkers to make use of the scheme that provides affordable collateral-free loans to street vendors.

In an official release, the BNMC's public relations officer Sunil Zalke said that all categories of hawkers will be eligible for a loan of Rs 10,000, and those in the urban region will be eligible for an additional Rs 10,000.