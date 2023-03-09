Maha Budget 2023: 1.15 crore farmers in state under NaMo farmers scheme and will get Rs 12,000 annually

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announces new scheme for farmers and will receive Rs 12,000. Rs 6,000 from state and union governments respectively. State government will run NaMo farmers scheme and will give total Rs.12000 to 1.15 cr Farmers of Maharashtra every year. The state will keep Rs 6900cr aside for these scheme.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is presenting the first budget of the Eknath Shinde led government today. On the eve of the Budget presentation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government will fulfill the promises made to the people of the state. I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspiration of women and the middle class, Shinde said.